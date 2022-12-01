UrduPoint.com

US Mission, AIOU Collaborate To Promote Best Practices In English Language Teaching

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

US mission, AIOU collaborate to promote best practices in English language teaching

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the first International Symposium on English Language Teaching Practices in Higher Education Institutes from PakTESOL platform was launched here on Thursday.

The US Consulate General Lahore arranged the symposium while Spokesperson for the US Consulate General Lahore, Karl Rogers, spoke at the event and highlighted the importance of English language for higher education and the economic development of Pakistan.

"PakTESOL provides English language professionals a valuable opportunity to share their knowledge, experience, and best practices," he said adding that this year the United States and Pakistan were celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations and the programme was yet another example of their long-standing partnership.

Karl Rogers thanked the University of Central Punjab, PakTESOL leadership, and programme volunteers for their dedication, hard work, and commitment for hosting and organising symposium.

He added that promoting English language learning and supporting English teachers are at the forefront of the United States' partnership with Pakistan. He said English is a language of international communication and helps facilitate stronger relationships with countries around the globe.

The PakTESOL chapter was established in 2019 in partnership with the Allama Iqbal Open University, through a US Mission fund of $179,846. PakTESOL has established eight chapters in Pakistan and is organising 10 regional conferences, workshops, and symposia for English language teachers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab United States Allama Iqbal Open University 2019 Event From Share Best

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

1 hour ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

2 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

3 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.