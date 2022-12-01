US mission, AIOU collaborate to promote best practices in English language teaching

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the first International Symposium on English Language Teaching Practices in Higher Education Institutes from PakTESOL platform was launched here on Thursday.

The US Consulate General Lahore arranged the symposium while Spokesperson for the US Consulate General Lahore, Karl Rogers, spoke at the event and highlighted the importance of English language for higher education and the economic development of Pakistan.

"PakTESOL provides English language professionals a valuable opportunity to share their knowledge, experience, and best practices," he said adding that this year the United States and Pakistan were celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations and the programme was yet another example of their long-standing partnership.

Karl Rogers thanked the University of Central Punjab, PakTESOL leadership, and programme volunteers for their dedication, hard work, and commitment for hosting and organising symposium.

He added that promoting English language learning and supporting English teachers are at the forefront of the United States' partnership with Pakistan. He said English is a language of international communication and helps facilitate stronger relationships with countries around the globe.

The PakTESOL chapter was established in 2019 in partnership with the Allama Iqbal Open University, through a US Mission fund of $179,846. PakTESOL has established eight chapters in Pakistan and is organising 10 regional conferences, workshops, and symposia for English language teachers.