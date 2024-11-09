US Mission Condemns Terrorist Attack In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The United States (US) Mission to Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a railway station in Quetta.
In a statement, the US Mission said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers.”
