Open Menu

US Mission Seeks To Accelerate Trade Ties With Pakistan; William Makaneole

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

The United States(US) Consul General Lahore Mr William Makaneole has said that the United States will continue the business relationships with the Pakistani government and business community and US Mission seeks to accelerate the professional and trade ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States(US) Consul General Lahore Mr William Makaneole has said that the United States will continue the business relationships with the Pakistani government and business community and US Mission seeks to accelerate the professional and trade ties with Pakistan.

He said this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Political and Economic Chief Ms Kathleen Gibilisco, Economic Specialist Ms Amna Anis and Communication Specialist Ms Rida Rashid.

William said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US had reached $9 billion in 2022 while the Punjab province has a lot of potential in the agriculture and IT sector.

Referring to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, where the first-ever 'Pakistan Pavilion,' was set up and more than 35 Pakistani game developers showcased their products to U.S. and international vendors and investors, the Consul general said that It was very encouraging that Gaming community was very popular in Pakistan.

He also informed that during his stay, he had visited 32 Punjab districts, for cementing the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January.

Later U.S. Consul General William Makaneole wrote in the impression book.

Earlier, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq gave a detailed briefing on the RCCI's current and upcoming programs and projects.

He informed that RCCI has been organizing trade shows and business opportunities conferences in different cities of the USA including Houston and Texas.

Saqib also stressed the improved networking, B2B meetings and exchange of trade delegations on a reciprocal basis.

Matters related to bilateral trade, exchange of trade delegations, Trade diversification, IT, women entrepreneurship, Skill Development, renewable energy, gems, tourism, exchange program under education and cultural programs, commerce and promotion of SMEs were discussed while Ideas for establishing certification centres for gems and stones as well as training institutes for the sector was proposed to the Council General.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Exchange Business Education Punjab Agriculture Visit San Francisco Rashid Rawalpindi Houston Rida United States Chamber January Women Commerce Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

18 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

19 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan o ..

23 minutes ago
 Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

23 minutes ago
Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

23 minutes ago
 Two held for collecting funds for banned organizat ..

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

27 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

27 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International ..

UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International 'Military Force' to Be Sent to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan