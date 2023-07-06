US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

The United States(US) Consul General Lahore Mr William Makaneole has said that the United States will continue the business relationships with the Pakistani government and business community and US Mission seeks to accelerate the professional and trade ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States(US) Consul General Lahore Mr William Makaneole has said that the United States will continue the business relationships with the Pakistani government and business community and US Mission seeks to accelerate the professional and trade ties with Pakistan.

He said this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Political and Economic Chief Ms Kathleen Gibilisco, Economic Specialist Ms Amna Anis and Communication Specialist Ms Rida Rashid.

William said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US had reached $9 billion in 2022 while the Punjab province has a lot of potential in the agriculture and IT sector.

Referring to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, where the first-ever 'Pakistan Pavilion,' was set up and more than 35 Pakistani game developers showcased their products to U.S. and international vendors and investors, the Consul general said that It was very encouraging that Gaming community was very popular in Pakistan.

He also informed that during his stay, he had visited 32 Punjab districts, for cementing the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January.

Later U.S. Consul General William Makaneole wrote in the impression book.

Earlier, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq gave a detailed briefing on the RCCI's current and upcoming programs and projects.

He informed that RCCI has been organizing trade shows and business opportunities conferences in different cities of the USA including Houston and Texas.

Saqib also stressed the improved networking, B2B meetings and exchange of trade delegations on a reciprocal basis.

Matters related to bilateral trade, exchange of trade delegations, Trade diversification, IT, women entrepreneurship, Skill Development, renewable energy, gems, tourism, exchange program under education and cultural programs, commerce and promotion of SMEs were discussed while Ideas for establishing certification centres for gems and stones as well as training institutes for the sector was proposed to the Council General.