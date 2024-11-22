Open Menu

U.S. Mission Spokesman Deplores Kurram Attack That Leaves Several Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The United States joins the Government of Pakistan in condemning the horrific attack in Kurram that killed dozens of innocent people and critically injured many more.

A statement issued by the U.S.

Mission Spokesman, Janathan Lalley here on Friday said “Our sympathies and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we wish the injured a full and speedy recovery”.

The Pakistani people deserve to live free from harm, danger, and threat, and to feel protected and secure in their daily lives.

The United States will remain a steadfast partner as Pakistan works to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

“We stand in solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this difficult time.

APP/vak

