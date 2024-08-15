US Mission to Pakistan welcomes Natalie A Baker as new deputy chief of mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The United States (US) Mission to Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the arrival of Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A Baker.

Prior to assuming the duties of Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Islamabad, Natalie served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Natalie has previously served as Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., of the US Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Kuwait. In Kuwait, Natalie worked with the Department of Defense to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

From 2009-2011, Natalie served as Political and Economic Counselor in Libya, as the bilateral relationship was normalizing after a nearly 30-year pause. She remained in Libya until the Libyan Revolution forced the US Embassy to evacuate in February 2011.

Natalie’s previous other assignments included Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Natalie holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. She is a 2017 Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, National Defense University of the United States of America.