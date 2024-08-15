Open Menu

US Mission To Pakistan Welcomes Natalie A Baker As New Deputy Chief Of Mission

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

US Mission to Pakistan welcomes Natalie A Baker as new deputy chief of mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The United States (US) Mission to Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the arrival of Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A Baker.

Prior to assuming the duties of Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Islamabad, Natalie served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Natalie has previously served as Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., of the US Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Kuwait. In Kuwait, Natalie worked with the Department of Defense to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

From 2009-2011, Natalie served as Political and Economic Counselor in Libya, as the bilateral relationship was normalizing after a nearly 30-year pause. She remained in Libya until the Libyan Revolution forced the US Embassy to evacuate in February 2011.

Natalie’s previous other assignments included Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Natalie holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. She is a 2017 Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, National Defense University of the United States of America.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Iran Iraq Kuwait Qatar Doha Ashgabat Turkmenistan United States Libya February 2017 From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan