US Mission To Pakistan Welcomes Natalie A Baker As New Deputy Chief Of Mission
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The United States (US) Mission to Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the arrival of Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A Baker.
Prior to assuming the duties of Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Islamabad, Natalie served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.
Natalie has previously served as Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., of the US Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Kuwait. In Kuwait, Natalie worked with the Department of Defense to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.
From 2009-2011, Natalie served as Political and Economic Counselor in Libya, as the bilateral relationship was normalizing after a nearly 30-year pause. She remained in Libya until the Libyan Revolution forced the US Embassy to evacuate in February 2011.
Natalie’s previous other assignments included Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Natalie holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. She is a 2017 Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, National Defense University of the United States of America.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago