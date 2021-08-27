UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Ask Pakistan To Help Evacuate Foreigners From Kabul - Source

The United States and NATO have asked Pakistan to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Kabul, a source in the Pakistani foreign ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, two deadly explosions hit Kabul, one of them near a hotel used by the US as a gathering place for civilians to be evacuated.

"US and NATO forces requested Pakistan to provide urgent assistance with the final evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31," the source said.

The evacuation of foreigners was discussed at a meeting on Thursday attended by representatives of the Pakistani foreign ministry and civil aviation authority, the source said.

"It is possible that several flights from Kabul will land in Karachi International Airport carrying employees of American and international humanitarian organizations," the source said.

Another source told Sputnik that the Pakistani city of Karachi may accommodate about 4,000 evacuees.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. The radical movement said that all evacuations must end on August 31.

