US Naval Ships Whirwind, Squall Arrive At Karachi Port

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:42 PM

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi port

The high ranking officials of Pakistan Navy and staff members of American Consulate in Pakistan received them.

KARACHI (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) American Naval Ships Whirlwind (PC-11) and Squall (PC-7) arrived at Karachi port to strengthen professional relations.

According to Pakistan Navy, high ranking officials of Pakistan Navy and staff members of American Consulate in Pakistan received them.

The two naval forces participated in bilateral exercises.

The visit of US ships will further enhance joint peace efforts in the region.

