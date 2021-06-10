UrduPoint.com
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan, Conducts Naval Drills With Pakistan Navy

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

US Navy ship visits Pakistan, conducts naval drills with Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan and US Navies are working together to ensure safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

In the same context, USS MONTEREY (CG-61) of US Navy visited Pakistan and was received with traditional warmth and cordiality on her arrival at Karachi port, said a news release on Thursday.

The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Table Top Discussion on professional issues.

At sea US and Pakistan Navy ship participated in Passage Exercise, Wherein included various seamanship and warfare drills were conducted.

Overall the visit of USS MONTEREY (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies.

Pakistan Navy, in line with the government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.

