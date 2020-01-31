(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) United States (US) Chapter President Sajjad Burki on Thursday said over 300 articles have been published in American prominent newspapers in the favour of Kashmir from July to September.

Talking to ptv, he said after Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at Capital Arena Washington, Kashmir is in the headlines of those newspapers that did not even talk about it.

He said major US newspapers such as; The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Tribune, and The Wall Street Journal, has published the articles on Kashmir cause.

He said the US-based Pakistani will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at all fora and proposed a strong and systematic lobby to address the Kashmir issue to the common people of America and Europe.