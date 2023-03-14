UrduPoint.com

US Official Stresses Need To Impart Training To Teachers For Deliverance On Latest Trends

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

US official stresses need to impart training to teachers for deliverance on latest trends

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Information Officer and spokesperson of US Consulate Lahore, Karl Rogers. stressed the need of imparting training to university faculty so that they could deliver in accordance with modern trends.

He said that every city was recognized by its history and culture and Multan has its own recognition.

He was talking to BZU pro-VC, Dr Muhammad Ali during a meeting with him at his office here.

Mr Rogers heaped praise on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for its meritorious services to the region.

The IO stated that it was his maiden visit to Multan and he was delighted to tour BZU.

BZU Pro VC, Dr Muhamamd Ali, briefed him about the ongoing and near-future development projects.

He shed light on the light educational services of the varsity.

Pak-US Alumni Head, Nasir Jamal, English Language specialist, Muhammad Iqbal, Lincoln Inn Corner coordinator, Sadia Hanif, and others were present.

Later, Mr Rogers paid a visit to Lincoln Inn Corner and had an informal chit-chat with the students.

