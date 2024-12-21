Open Menu

US Official’s Alleged Threat Perception From Pakistan’s Missile Capabilities Unfounded: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz regrets such allegations will be unhelpful for overall relationship, especially in absence of any evidence

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) Pakistan said that a US official's alleged threat perception from Pakistani missile capabilities is unfounded, irrational and devoid of a sense of history.

In response to media queries regarding the statement by a senior US Official at a think-tank, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said since 1954, Pakistan and the United States have enjoyed a positive and broad-ranging relationship.

She regretted that these allegations would be unhelpful for the overall relationship, especially in the absence of any evidence.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has never had any ill-intention towards the United States in any form or manner, instead it has made monumental sacrifices for this relationship and continues to suffer hugely in sustaining the onslaught of the aftermath of US policies in the region.

She regretted that the US official alluded to bracketing Pakistan with those who are perceived to be in an adversarial relationship with the United States.

The Spokesperson said ignoring and shielding the manifestations of a much more potent missile capability in Pakistan's eastern neighbourhood, concerns on Pakistani capabilities are being raised seemingly at the behest of others to further accentuate the already fragile strategic stability in the region.

She reiterated that Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan cannot abdicate its right to develop capabilities that commensurate with the need to maintain credible minimum deterrence as well as evolving and dynamic threats.

She said Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that its strategic program and allied capabilities are solely meant to deter and thwart a clear and visible existential threat from its neighbourhood and should not be perceived as a threat to any other country. Hence, any irrational assumption of a hostile intent from Pakistan by any other country including the United States is perplexing and illogical.

The Spokesperson categorically stated that in view of the profound sanctity of strategic programme for the people and defence of the country alongwith its clear iterations and manifestation of intent and purpose, any attempt to seek intrusion into it, in any form or manner, on any pretext whatsoever, is neither thinkable nor possible.

She said there is unshakeable resolve and complete consensus on this aspect across the entire political and social spectrum of the country.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan has always sought to engage constructively with the US on all issues, including the need to pursue a balanced approach to security and stability in the region. We have a long history of cooperation and wish to build on this strong legacy.

