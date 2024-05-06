US Officials Discuss Bilateral Cooperation With KP Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Andrew Shofer and US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House on Monday.
During the meeting, the Deputy Chief of Mission and the Consul General congratulated Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming office.
They discussed various matters of mutual interest, including collaboration between US development agencies and the provincial government, as well as bilateral cooperation in different sectors. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized the need to promote two-way relations and connections between the people of the two countries.
He also stressed the importance of peace for the development and prosperity of the province, particularly in the tribal and southern districts, which have been severely affected by terrorism.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his desire for good relations with all neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, and acknowledged the decades-long hospitality extended to Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country.
He also mentioned the ongoing process of dignified repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees living in the country.
Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Andrew Shofer, mentioned that American development and aid organizations are working in the province, aiming to improve public welfare and well-being.
