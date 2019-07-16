UrduPoint.com
U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct Flights Not Imminent

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:25 PM

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Government agency that oversees airport and air carrier security, traveled to Pakistan this week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) Officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Government agency that oversees airport and air carrier security, traveled to Pakistan this week.

They visited Islamabad’s new airport, viewed Pakistan’s aviation security infrastructure, and met with their Pakistani civil aviation counterparts. During the visit to the Islamabad airport, representatives from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the Ministry of Aviation highlighted the airport’s security features.

This visit was not a formal inspection, audit, or assessment of any specific airport and there are no imminent plans for direct flights between Pakistan and the United States.

Speaking of his interactions in Pakistan, TSA Regional Director Jason Schwabel noted, “Secure international air travel is essential to facilitate trade and connections.

We look forward to deepening our relationship with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority as we explore additional areas of cooperation.” The trip was organized as part of the U.S. Mission’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between the United States and Pakistan and enhance regional connectivity.

