US Once Again Rejects 'cipher Controversy', Terms It False

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2023 | 01:08 PM

Matthew Miler says the US values its relationship with Pakistan including with respect to counter terrorism.

WASHINGTON:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Auguat 10th, 2023) The United States once again rejected the allegations about its interference in the internal matters of Pakistan and sending Imran Khan's government packing home.

Matthew Miller, the US State department spokesperson, said the allegations that the United States linterfered in internal decisions about the leadership of Pakistan were false.

He said a number of people were taken this matter out of context and used it for political purposes.

He made these remarks in response to a question after The Intercept published a story on alleged cipher.

He said it valued its relationship with Pakistan including with respect to counter terrorism.

Replying to a question during his press briefing in Washington, Spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said we have supported Pakistan through a number of pieces of assistance to help with counterterrorism and with other law enforcement activities.

He said we will continue to support Pakistan's counterterrorism operations.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said the arrest of the PTI Chairman is an internal matter of Pakistan. He said we continue to believe that these are matters for the Pakistani people to decide.

