US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States and Pakistan jointly on Wednesday break ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Pakistan (USEFP) Headquarters in Islamabad in order to provide scholarships to Pakistani scholars in best universities of USA.

This groundbreaking of the first permanent headquarters for the USEFP marks a new milestone in the 75 years of the U.S.-Pakistani relationship.

U.S. Embassy in Islamabad Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler noted at today's ceremony that "we are all connected through the experiences we share, the challenges we face and the opportunities we have. The work of USEFP has brought and will continue to bring American and Pakistani people even closer together - now and for decades to come." In 1950, the United States and Pakistan officially formed a bilateral commission now known as USEFP - to exchange Masters' and PhD students.

Today, USEFP manages a wide range of educational and professional exchange programs, including the largest Fulbright Program in the world, between Pakistan and the United States, and many thousands of alumni of those programs are leaders throughout the country.

Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of the USEFP, added that the Capital Development Authority's land donation to this project and the participation of iconic architect Nayyar Ali Dada were further indications of how favorably Pakistan views the opportunities afforded by U.S. higher education.

The new headquarters will serve as a state-of-the-art facility for managing U.S. government-funded exchange programs, such as the Fulbright program, and for the Islamabad advising center of EducationUSA, the official U.S. government resource for all students interested in pursuing education opportunities in the United States.