UrduPoint.com

US, Pak Break Ground On USEFP HQ In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

The United States and Pakistan jointly on Wednesday break ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Pakistan (USEFP) Headquarters in Islamabad in order to provide scholarships to Pakistani scholars in best universities of USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States and Pakistan jointly on Wednesday break ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Pakistan (USEFP) Headquarters in Islamabad in order to provide scholarships to Pakistani scholars in best universities of USA.

This groundbreaking of the first permanent headquarters for the USEFP marks a new milestone in the 75 years of the U.S.-Pakistani relationship.

U.S. Embassy in Islamabad Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler noted at today's ceremony that "we are all connected through the experiences we share, the challenges we face and the opportunities we have. The work of USEFP has brought and will continue to bring American and Pakistani people even closer together - now and for decades to come." In 1950, the United States and Pakistan officially formed a bilateral commission now known as USEFP - to exchange Masters' and PhD students.

Today, USEFP manages a wide range of educational and professional exchange programs, including the largest Fulbright Program in the world, between Pakistan and the United States, and many thousands of alumni of those programs are leaders throughout the country.

Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of the USEFP, added that the Capital Development Authority's land donation to this project and the participation of iconic architect Nayyar Ali Dada were further indications of how favorably Pakistan views the opportunities afforded by U.S. higher education.

The new headquarters will serve as a state-of-the-art facility for managing U.S. government-funded exchange programs, such as the Fulbright program, and for the Islamabad advising center of EducationUSA, the official U.S. government resource for all students interested in pursuing education opportunities in the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad World Exchange Education United States Capital Development Authority All Government Share Best P

Recent Stories

Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

1 minute ago
 First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Elect ..

First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Election Commission of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Em ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Embassy From Kiev to Lviv 'Circu ..

1 minute ago
 PBM steering welfare programs for poor under visio ..

PBM steering welfare programs for poor under vision of PM Imran Khan: Zaheer Kho ..

1 minute ago
 Elevated expressway project accorded formal approv ..

Elevated expressway project accorded formal approval

11 minutes ago
 True implementation of property rights laws inevit ..

True implementation of property rights laws inevitable for women empowerment: Pr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>