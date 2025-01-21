US-Pak Business Council Congratulates Donald Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Founder Chairman US-Pak business Council and former president SAARC Chamber of
Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday congratulated Donald Trump for
second time taking oath as a president of the United States.
In a statement issued here, he hoped that the new administration would focus on further
strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.
He emphasised the need for uninterrupted direct market access for Pakistani products in the United
States at zero duty.
He highlighted Pakistan’s pivotal role in combating terrorism and the immense sacrifices the country
has made in the global war on terror. He urged new leadership to recognize these sacrifices
by facilitating favorable trade policies for Pakistan.
“Pakistan has been a front line state in the fight against terrorism, and its sacrifices must not go
unnoticed,” he remarked. He underscored that providing duty-free access to Pakistani goods would
not only boost Pakistan's economy but also help foster goodwill and further solidify the longstanding
partnership.
He also called for enhancing cooperation exploring opportunities to deepen trade relations in
various sectors, including foreign direct investment in transfer of technology.
He reiterated that economic stability is crucial for regional peace and urged the new administration to play a proactive role in promoting prosperity and development in South Asia especially on top priority
in Pakistan.
