UrduPoint.com

US, Pak Partner For $40m Activity To Build Healthy Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

US, Pak partner for $40m activity to build healthy families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Mission Director for United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Reed Aeschliman and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a new family planning, maternal, newborn, and child health programme.

The US government-funded $40 million "Building Health Families Activity (BHFA)" would operate in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance Primary healthcare systems, said a press release.

The activity would support voluntary family planning (FP) and improve maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) services in Pakistan, it added.

Mission Director Aeshliman said: "The United States has a long history of partnership with the government of Sindh. USAID is committed to strengthening this relationship by building upon the foundation and legacy of our partnership and a shared goal to save and improve lives.

" Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho lauded the continued support from the US government through USAID and emphasized the Sindh government's commitment towards improving health care for the people.

"Focus on healthcare equity is fundamental to BHFA's approach, and the activity is committed to addressing the needs of women, girls, and youth as well as people traditionally marginalized from accessing quality healthcare. Making health systems resilient to shocks from climate change is another core focus," the PR added.

It further said the activity would meaningfully engage men and boys, strengthen human resources for health, deploy new digital health solutions, and ensure commodity and supply chain security for FP/ MNCH services, eventually contributing to more resilient health systems.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United States Women Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

22 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.