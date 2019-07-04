US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) to organize dialogue on water issues

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro organizing a dialogue session titled "Water Trends, Challenges and Sustainable Strategy for its Security", on Friday.

According to announcement here on Thursday, water experts, heads of various governmental non-governmental organizations related to water and environment including Vice-chancellor Mehran University Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Ex-Federal Minister Nisar Ahmed Memon, Director Programmes of the Asia foundation Farid Alam, former chairman WAPDA Syed Raghib Shah, Director General Meteorological Department Dr Riaz Khan, water specialist Dr zaigham Habib, Dr Arif Anwar, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Bakhshal Lashari, Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Mustafa Ujjan, Mehmood Nawaz Shah and others will be the part of session as speakers.