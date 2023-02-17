UrduPoint.com

US, Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Economic Ties, Expanding People-to-people Contacts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US, Pakistan discuss strengthening economic ties, expanding people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Counselor of US Department of State Derek Chollet discussed a wide range of issues with Pakistani officials, including strengthening of economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding people-to-people connections.

"The United States and Pakistan have a robust partnership based on decades of bilateral cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthen our relationship in trade, investment, climate, clean energy, health, security, education, and other shared priorities," said Counselor Chollet.

He was in Pakistan on a two-day visit along with a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for the International Development Clinton White, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst to highlight the importance of bilateral partnership and reaffirm the two countries' shared goals, a US Embassy press release on Friday said.

Following the January 9 Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, Counselor Chollet's visit provided a chance to learn more about the progress Pakistan has made so far in response to the floods and how the United States, other donors and partners can most effectively support its resilient recovery.

"To date, the United States has provided more than $200 million Dollars to support disaster resilience and flood response efforts in Pakistan. This continued assistance reflects the endurance of the bilateral partnership and the United States' long-term commitment to Pakistan and its people," the embassy said.

Sharing the details of the visit, the embassy said Counselor Chollet met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and discussed strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan's needs as it continued to recover and rebuild following the floods.

At a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the delegation also talked about economic reform and improving the regulatory environment in Pakistan to boost foreign investment, including from US businesses.

Counselor Chollet also met Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and discussed Pakistan's flood recovery and future opportunities within the US-Pakistan Green Alliance.

The Green Alliance builds upon the rich US-Pakistan history of environmental collaboration and will help both countries jointly meet the agricultural, energy, water, and economic needs of the present and future.

Through the Green Alliance, the two countries will support each other to holistically strengthen climate resilience, pursue energy transformation, and foster inclusive economic growth.

The US government will build on the dialogues of the Counselor's visit at the first Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council since 2016 next week and the second Energy Security Dialogue and Climate and Environment Working Group this spring.

"The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of trade, security, education, people-to-people, climate, and clean energy cooperation and ties between the Pakistani and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations," the embassy said.

