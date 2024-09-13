US-Pakistan economic ties strengthen through ‘Pakistan Investment Roadshow’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The longstanding partnership between the United States(US) and Pakistan continues to grow stronger, as innovative economic initiatives take center stage in the evolving relationship between the two nations.

The recently concluded Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under its Investment Promotion Activity, showcased the potential of Pakistani businesses to prominent US investors.

The events, held in New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC, highlighted Pakistan's burgeoning technology and innovation sectors, said a press release on Friday.

As part of USAID’s broader mission to promote economic growth in Pakistan, the roadshow aimed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and increase bilateral trade.

The initiative focused on raising $15 million in FDI commitments by connecting 27 select Pakistani firms with US investors eager to explore emerging markets.

The featured companies represented sectors such as artificial intelligence, health tech, fintech, ed-tech, agri-tech, climate-tech, and software as a service, captivating investors with their innovative solutions and global potential.

In New York, the Founder’s Panel Discussion brought together leading Pakistani CEOs and entrepreneurs to discuss the growth of Pakistan's tech ecosystem, along with trends and investment challenges in the sector.

The San Francisco event, a major hub for technological advancement, saw Pakistani firms present cutting-edge solutions in AI, fin-tech, health tech, and other sectors to Silicon Valley investors.

In Washington DC, a symposium placed a special emphasis on women entrepreneurs, highlighting their pivotal role in driving social and economic change in Pakistan.

Michael Schiffer, USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Asia, said, “We are cultivating deeper, more lasting relationships with private sector partners, from small businesses to large corporations.

USAID’s ‘Investment Promotion in Pakistan’ activity is a prime example of how we aim to unlock greater resources to address some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

Afsheen Shakoor, USAID’s Project Management Specialist, emphasized the significance of the roadshow, stating, “These events have spotlighted the remarkable innovation and talent emerging from Pakistan and paved the way for stronger US-Pakistan economic ties. The robust participation from US investors reaffirms the incredible opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

As the roadshow concludes, USAID remains committed to building on the momentum generated by these events, fostering sustainable investment flows, and supporting long-term economic growth in Pakistan. This shared vision for driving innovation, job creation, and economic progress continues to reinforce the partnership between the United States and Pakistan.