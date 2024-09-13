US-Pakistan Economic Ties Strengthen Through ‘Pakistan Investment Roadshow’
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The longstanding partnership between the United States(US) and Pakistan continues to grow stronger, as innovative economic initiatives take center stage in the evolving relationship between the two nations.
The recently concluded Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under its Investment Promotion Activity, showcased the potential of Pakistani businesses to prominent US investors.
The events, held in New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC, highlighted Pakistan's burgeoning technology and innovation sectors, said a press release on Friday.
As part of USAID’s broader mission to promote economic growth in Pakistan, the roadshow aimed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and increase bilateral trade.
The initiative focused on raising $15 million in FDI commitments by connecting 27 select Pakistani firms with US investors eager to explore emerging markets.
The featured companies represented sectors such as artificial intelligence, health tech, fintech, ed-tech, agri-tech, climate-tech, and software as a service, captivating investors with their innovative solutions and global potential.
In New York, the Founder’s Panel Discussion brought together leading Pakistani CEOs and entrepreneurs to discuss the growth of Pakistan's tech ecosystem, along with trends and investment challenges in the sector.
The San Francisco event, a major hub for technological advancement, saw Pakistani firms present cutting-edge solutions in AI, fin-tech, health tech, and other sectors to Silicon Valley investors.
In Washington DC, a symposium placed a special emphasis on women entrepreneurs, highlighting their pivotal role in driving social and economic change in Pakistan.
Michael Schiffer, USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Asia, said, “We are cultivating deeper, more lasting relationships with private sector partners, from small businesses to large corporations.
USAID’s ‘Investment Promotion in Pakistan’ activity is a prime example of how we aim to unlock greater resources to address some of the world’s greatest challenges.”
Afsheen Shakoor, USAID’s Project Management Specialist, emphasized the significance of the roadshow, stating, “These events have spotlighted the remarkable innovation and talent emerging from Pakistan and paved the way for stronger US-Pakistan economic ties. The robust participation from US investors reaffirms the incredible opportunities for collaboration and growth.”
As the roadshow concludes, USAID remains committed to building on the momentum generated by these events, fostering sustainable investment flows, and supporting long-term economic growth in Pakistan. This shared vision for driving innovation, job creation, and economic progress continues to reinforce the partnership between the United States and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO continues crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Senator Abro seeks justice for Jacobabad polio worker2 minutes ago
-
EU Special Envoy on FoRB concludes official visit to Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs starts online Appostille attestation22 minutes ago
-
Swat Police nab 3 TTP terrorists behind deadly Police post bombing32 minutes ago
-
12 governor house staffers win Umrah tickets through ballot32 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee irked over non formation of Zakat Council42 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader submits requisition to convene PA session42 minutes ago
-
Media must uphold rule of law, judiciary's sanctity: KPC President42 minutes ago
-
PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits42 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on victory in NA-171 bye election51 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of co-accused52 minutes ago