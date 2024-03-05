US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' to improve climate, smart agriculture: Consul General Kristin Hawkins

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins on Tuesday said US-Pakistan Green Alliance was an effort to improve climate, smart agriculture, food security and sustainable energy.
She expressed these remarks while inaugurating the Multan Electric Power Company’s (Mepco) Customers Facilitation Centre.
The Facilitation Centre has been established as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing assistance in Pakistan’s energy sector. Since 2014, the United State has supported Mepco in deploying more than 40,000 smart meters, helping to improve power efficiency for residents in Multan.”
"USAID’s partnership with Mepco has delivered great results. We have introduced new approaches and technologies to improve customer service and to increase revenues," said Consul General Hawkins.
For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently been ranked among to 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index.
Hawkins underscored the need for urgent action to adapt to climate change and highlighted U.S. efforts to support Pakistan through the 'Green Alliance' to address the challenges related to climate change, food security and energy.
She also visited a U.S. funded fruit processing plant. Ms Hawkins stated, “ We will continue to explore additional opportunities to promote sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity and reduce the environmental footprint of the agricultural sector including through modern tools, techniques and technologies. These innovations support Pakistan peasants, create jobs, lower cost, reduce pollution and strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience”.
The United States, through a 21 million Dollar initiative, titled the “Pakistan Agricultural Development Project” has trained 63,000 farmers on innovative agricultural practices.
She said the U.S. support for Pakistan was part of the U.S-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework. "Through the Green Alliance, the United State and Pakistan are working together to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ income, while preserving soil and water resources. Together, through the projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistani people," she added.
