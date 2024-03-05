Open Menu

US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' To Improve Climate, Smart Agriculture: Consul General Kristin Hawkins

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' to improve climate, smart agriculture: Consul General Kristin Hawkins

US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins on Tuesday said US-Pakistan Green Alliance was an effort to improve climate, smart agriculture, food security and sustainable energy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins on Tuesday said US-Pakistan Green Alliance was an effort to improve climate, smart agriculture, food security and sustainable energy.

She expressed these remarks while inaugurating the Multan Electric Power Company’s (Mepco) Customers Facilitation Centre.

The Facilitation Centre has been established as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing assistance in Pakistan’s energy sector. Since 2014, the United State has supported Mepco in deploying more than 40,000 smart meters, helping to improve power efficiency for residents in Multan.”

"USAID’s partnership with Mepco has delivered great results. We have introduced new approaches and technologies to improve customer service and to increase revenues," said Consul General Hawkins.

For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently been ranked among to 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index.

Hawkins underscored the need for urgent action to adapt to climate change and highlighted U.S. efforts to support Pakistan through the 'Green Alliance' to address the challenges related to climate change, food security and energy.

She also visited a U.S. funded fruit processing plant. Ms Hawkins stated, “ We will continue to explore additional opportunities to promote sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity and reduce the environmental footprint of the agricultural sector including through modern tools, techniques and technologies. These innovations support Pakistan peasants, create jobs, lower cost, reduce pollution and strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience”.

The United States, through a 21 million Dollar initiative, titled the “Pakistan Agricultural Development Project” has trained 63,000 farmers on innovative agricultural practices.

She said the U.S. support for Pakistan was part of the U.S-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework. "Through the Green Alliance, the United State and Pakistan are working together to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ income, while preserving soil and water resources. Together, through the projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistani people," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Water Dollar Agriculture Company Alliance United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

8 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

10 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

14 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

14 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

14 minutes ago
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

14 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

14 minutes ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

17 minutes ago
 Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

20 minutes ago
 Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both lea ..

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan