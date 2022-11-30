UrduPoint.com

U.S, Pakistan Join Hands To Elevate Higher Education Sector

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

U.S, Pakistan join hands to elevate higher education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The United States through its embassy in Islamabad has joined hands with the government of Pakistan to elevate the higher education sector of the country.

In this regard, United States Ambassador Donald Blome joined officials from the University of Utah and Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to inaugurate the International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development on Wednesday.

The summit was organized by the U.S.-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) and focuses on the role of higher education in the 21st century, highlighting the fluid nature of learning and employment, and exploring how universities can reposition themselves in this ever-changing landscape.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said that the government of Pakistan is open to improving the higher education system and is looking into various options to capitalize on the abundant youth potential in the country.

He appreciated the Pakistan's 75-year partnership with the US government and celebrated the support provided by the US government to academia through specialized investment in higher education.

He further added that academic institutions and the public and private sectors should join hands to accelerate this development. Ahsan Iqbal tasked Pakistani higher education officials to improve higher education.

Ambassador Donald Blome while highlighting the 75 years of partnership between the US and Pakistan said, "In a country where more than 60 percent of the population is below the age of 30, we must continue to help youth achieve their full potential." Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC would continue working with the U.S. government to build a cadre of experts to improve graduate employability.

Senator Keith Grover, Utah State Senator from the United States noted, "it is the ultimate goal of an institute to provide necessary skills for youth so they can positively contribute to the workforce both locally and globally."HESSA is supported by the United States through USAID, and is implemented in collaboration with 16 Pakistani public universities and other stakeholders, with a focus on strengthening universities' capacity to deliver market-driven education, research and graduate employability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century Ahsan Iqbal Education United States Mukhtar Ahmed HEC From Government Employment

Recent Stories

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

34 seconds ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

3 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.