US, Pakistan promote private sector investment in clean energy in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), collaborated with Pakistan government to launch the Pakistan Private Sector Energy (PPSE) initiative to promote private sector investment in clean energy in Sindh province.

The virtual launch event brought together national and provincial government stakeholders, business leaders and investors, USAID representatives, and other technical experts to unveil the new effort and highlight opportunities for energy companies to strengthen their operations, promote Pakistan's green transition, and expand economic growth, said a statement issued here on Friday.

To encourage more private investment in the energy sector, particularly investment in low-cost renewables, USAID provided $ 8 million to launch PPSE.

Sindh's vast clean energy potential and vibrant private sector make it a priority for the PPSE project, which will also support small- and medium-scale clean energy companies.

Energy sector start-ups can also apply for advanced entrepreneurship training and business coaching through the Small and Medium Enterprise Accelerator Services offered by the Private Financing Advisory Network.

"The U.S. government is a long-term partner with the Government of Pakistan to strengthen Pakistan's energy sector and make it more competitive by using sustainable energy sources," said USAID Acting Mission Director Michael Nehrbass.

"This project will energize the private sector to finance more clean energy projects in Sindh and help Pakistan achieve its energy and climate goals."Noting Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change during the event, Sindh Secretary for Energy Abu Bakar Madani said, "Projects like PPSE and partners like USAID are bringing the public and private sector together to innovate and strengthen our energy sector."