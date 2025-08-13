U.S, Pakistan Reaffirm Counterterrorism Cooperation In Islamabad Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and the United States reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest round of the U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad.
The high-level talks were co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and U.S. Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo, said a press release issued on Wednesday.
Both delegations stressed the urgency of addressing threats posed by militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and discussed ways to enhance operational cooperation.
The U.S. side commended Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that endanger regional and global stability.
Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and law enforcement personnel in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and the deadly assault on a school bus in Khuzdar.
Delegates emphasized the need to strengthen institutional frameworks, boost security capabilities, and counter the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist networks. They also pledged to deepen cooperation within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, to develop enduring and effective counterterrorism strategies.
Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Islamabad and Washington, both sides agreed that sustained, structured engagement remains essential for countering terrorism and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.
