Open Menu

U.S, Pakistan Reaffirm Counterterrorism Cooperation In Islamabad Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM

U.S, Pakistan reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and the United States reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest round of the U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad.

The high-level talks were co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and U.S. Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Both delegations stressed the urgency of addressing threats posed by militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and discussed ways to enhance operational cooperation.

The U.S. side commended Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that endanger regional and global stability.

Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and law enforcement personnel in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and the deadly assault on a school bus in Khuzdar.

Delegates emphasized the need to strengthen institutional frameworks, boost security capabilities, and counter the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist networks. They also pledged to deepen cooperation within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, to develop enduring and effective counterterrorism strategies.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Islamabad and Washington, both sides agreed that sustained, structured engagement remains essential for countering terrorism and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

1 minute ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

12 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

57 minutes ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

10 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

12 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

12 hours ago
 On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 y ..

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisor ..

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to protecting females from violence ..

Govt committed to protecting females from violence: Punjab Minister for Social W ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan