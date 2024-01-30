Open Menu

US, Pakistan Sign Agreement To Protect Pakistan’s Cultural Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

US, Pakistan sign agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) United States and Pakistan here on Tuesday signed an agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Pakistan Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed signed the agreement, said a news release issued by the embassy.

The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States. The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan. The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong US and Pakistani commitment to disrupt the theft and trafficking of cultural objects and our shared goal of protecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

This agreement commits both parties to work together to counter looting and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for the US museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture.

“This agreement protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations. It also demonstrates US support for the principles of tolerance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome.

Today’s signing underscores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation.

The United States has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund terrorist and criminal networks.

To date, the United States has returned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simplifies the process. Since 2001, the United States government has supported 35 cultural heritage preservation projects across Pakistan with more than $8.4 million USD.

US-funded preservation projects include the conservation of Gandhara archaeological treasures and Mughal architectural heritage, documentation of historic manuscripts, the digitization of museums, and the restoration of historically significant 'Sufi' shrines and 'Hindu' monuments among other projects.

This new bilateral cultural agreement highlights the diversity of the Pakistani people and sets the stage for further bilateral cooperation.

APP/zah-fur/

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist World Import United States United States Dollars May Criminals Market From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day A ..

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

38 minutes ago
 PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

1 hour ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

1 hour ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

5 hours ago
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

5 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

6 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan