US, Pakistan Want To Strengthen Their Mutual Ties: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that United States and Pakistan wanted to promote and strengthen their mutual relations in larger interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that United States and Pakistan wanted to promote and strengthen their mutual relations in larger interest.

Newly elected US President Joe Biden was well aware about the prevailing situation and plight of the whole region and Pakistan as compared to former US president Donald Trump, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan was intended to improve the economic ties with US as well to further stable its national economy to yield desirous and positive results. Every country wanted to give importance to personal relations with US, he added.

He said Donald Trump had not prioritized to the human rights issue and expressed the hope that Joe Biden would give importance to human rights as his card regarding basic human rights over Kashmir dispute was much better than Trump.

India was perpetrating and committing gruesome human rights violation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said and adding that US President and his team would seriously evolve policies to pressurize India to stop its genocide against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question, he said China and Pakistan was enjoying good cordial and friendly relations, adding China was investing huge amount here in a shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Replying to another question, Fawad Hussain claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already provided the name of 40,000 donors in foreign funding case.

He said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should submit details in the foreign funding case in front of Election Commission of Pakistan like PTI.

