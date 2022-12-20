US-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :At a US-Pakistani diaspora conference here on Tuesday, United States Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Andrew Schofer emphasized that the United States considers the US-Pakistani diaspora as a key partner in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors in Pakistan.

The United States Mission in Pakistan, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in close collaboration with the US-Pakistani diaspora, hosted a one-day US-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference, said a press release. The conference showcased key contributions and investments by the US-Pakistani diaspora in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors, and explored avenues for future joint engagements. More than 100 participants attended in-person, including members of the US-Pakistani diaspora, and prominent local business leaders.

At the closing session, USAID signed two partnership memoranda of understanding with US-Pakistani diaspora entities: one with Datarocx to set up digital centers in Pakistan in the Special Technology Zones and the other with Global Semiconductor Group and HUM Network Limited for Pakistan Katalytic Fund to improve access to growth capital for established businesses in the technology sector.

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said, "The conference was an opportunity to highlight some of the contributions and investments already made by the Pakistani diaspora, facilitate collaborations between Pakistani diaspora entities, and develop a road map for collective action to address the current humanitarian and social challenges in Pakistan".

In his remarks, Chargé d'Affaires Schofer highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance Pakistan's economic growth and to solve development challenges. He also highlighted opportunities for future partnership: "As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a 'Green Alliance' between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth."The United States remains firmly committed to engaging and partnering with the US-Pakistani diaspora to address Pakistan's challenges in the humanitarian, social and commercial sectors and to further Pakistan's development goals.