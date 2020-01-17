US-Pakistani Relations Hostage to Afghan Issue, Framework Must Change - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US-Pakistani relations are hostage to the conflict in Afghanistan and must change because the bilateral relationship is too significant to the region, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a think tank event in Washington.

"There is another compelling reason for us to see peace firmly established in Afghanistan," Qureshi told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Students on Thursday. "For too long, Pakistan-US relationship has remained hostage to the Afghan issue. We want this rather unhelpful framework to change - Pakistan-US relations are too significant."

In 2018, Trump ordered a halt to nearly $1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, saying he suspended the aid over Islamabad's "subversive" actions that went against the United States' security interests in the region.

Moreover, Qureshi said it is important for the United States and its coalition partners to remain engaged in Afghanistan if forces are withdrawn from the country.

He said they must remain engaged to help rebuild the country so that it may sustain itself.

Since 2002, the United States has spent more than $110 billion on Afghan reconstruction projects, a high percentage of which was wasted on corruption, waste and abuse, according to several SIGAR audits.

Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal since 2018 that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government ” the Taliban refuse to engage in a dialogue with it - but some meetings have included representatives of Pakistan, Russia, China and India.