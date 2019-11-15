UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Partners 10BTT, Keen To Share Expertise In National Park Conservation: Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

US partners 10BTT, keen to share expertise in National Park Conservation: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said the United States had partnered in "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" project and expressed interest sharing expertise in National Park conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said the United States had partnered in "Ten billion Tree Tsunami" project and expressed interest sharing expertise in National Park conservation.

He told APP that the US Ambassador Paul W. Jones had done plantation under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project at the US Embassy to contribute their share in the massive environment conservation drive.

He said the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme was not only a plantation drive rather an eco-system restoration endeavour that had special component of national park conservation and development of wildlife sanctuaries.

"The US has great experience of national park conservation and Pakistan will definitely like to benefit from their best practices and success stories to have effective and all inclusive national park and wildlife conservation under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project," he added.

To a question, he said there were many countries interested in venturing into the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project and also wanted to learn from our successful Billion Tree Afforestation Programme (BTAP) that had become Pakistan's identity around the world.

"Turkey is inspired by BTAP and wants to learn for successful ecological conservation techniques. Similarly, China, Germany and Japan are also interested to partner in the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project for knowing the experienced strategies to undertake huge ecological preservation targets. Japan has also issued funding to establish the Eco-system Restoration Fund," he added.

He said Pakistan would present the Eco-system Restoration Fund at the 25th conference of parties (COP-25) to be held in Spain as a unique initiative for the global partners to develop a joint funding facility to protect the environment under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Earlier, Malik Amin Aslam and Ambassador Paul W. Jones planted a Moringa tree near the U.S. Embassy's Chancery building where the ambassador informed that it had planted around 513 new trees and saved 520 old trees during the construction of the building.

To a question, the adviser refuted the establishment of model villages in the Margalla Hills National Park and said new construction would never be allowed rather the already established villages would be overhauled to attract tourism in the national park.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister World Turkey China Germany Spain Japan United States All From Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

41 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

38 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

38 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

40 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.