U.S. Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad To Arrive Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:18 PM

U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today (Friday) to brief Pakistani leaders on the progress he had made so far in talks with the Taliban, a Pakistani foreign ministry official told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Taliban and the U.S. side will resume talks in a couple of days. Khalilzad said Wednesday that he will be heading to Qatar for talks with the Taliban and will have a stopover in Pakistan. His visit has great importance as he will discuss exit of American forces from Afghanistan."I'm off to Doha, with a stop in Islamabad.

side will resume talks in a couple of days. Khalilzad said Wednesday that he will be heading to Qatar for talks with the Taliban and will have a stopover in Pakistan. His visit has great importance as he will discuss exit of American forces from Afghanistan."I'm off to Doha, with a stop in Islamabad.

In Doha, if the Taliban do their part, we will do ours, and conclude the agreement we have been working on," Khalilzad tweeted. Both sides started negotiations in October last year to find a political solution to the Afghan war.Reports said both sides have differences over a time-frame for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

He described his recent visit to Afghanistan as the "most productive visit" to the country since he took over the job as special envoy."The U.S. and Afghanistan have agreed on next steps. And a negotiating team and technical support group are being finalized," Khalilzad tweeted.

More Stories From Pakistan

