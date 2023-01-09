UrduPoint.com

US Pledges $100 Mln More To Support Pakistan's Flood Recovery Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The United States on Monday pledged $100 million more to support Pakistan's recovery efforts from the devastating 2022 floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States on Monday pledged $100 million more to support Pakistan's recovery efforts from the devastating 2022 floods.

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman made the announcement to the effect as head of the US delegation to the International Conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

"This funding reinforces America's commitment to the Pakistani people and addressing the climate crisis. When coupled with the $97 million in flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security assistance provided in 2022 and $4.8 million in financial support from the US International Development Finance Corporation, this brings the total U.S. commitment to date to more than $200 million," a news release issued here said.

This new $100 million pledge includes both new and redirected funding. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $79.

3 million to prioritize urgently needed support for agriculture and food security, health, economic growth, education, protection, and governance.

This funding also includes $20.7 million in State Department resources that will provide humanitarian assistance to help flood-affected Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan and assistance that will restore damaged justice sector infrastructure, including courthouses, police stations, and training facilities.

"The United States recognizes Pakistan's recovery will be a continuing process in the months and years ahead. We will support Pakistan in its efforts to create a more climate-resilient future for its people, including by retargeting our democracy programs to strengthen governance and promote climate resilience, particularly in the agriculture sector," Isobel Coleman added.

