UrduPoint.com

US Pledges To Enhance Cooperation With Pakistan At All Levels

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

US Defence Secretary General Lloyd James Austin has appreciated Pakistan Army's rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2022) The United States has pledged to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The commitment was made by US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin during a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The US Defence Secretary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed

Related Topics

Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Austin United States All

Recent Stories

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

9 minutes ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.