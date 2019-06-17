US Political Consular Theodore Craigcalls on Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Political Consular in the US Embassy Islamabad Mr. Theodore (Ted) Craig called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here Monday.On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding further strengthening of Pak-US relations.

Both the leaders also agreed on promoting trade between Pak-US and enhancing contacts between peoples of both the countries.Theodore Craig said that there is need to work for boosting Pak-US relations. #