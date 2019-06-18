US political counselor meets Raja Basharat

Political Counselor of the United States to Pakistan Ted Craig on Monday called on Punjab Law Minister, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Political Counselor of the United States to Pakistan Ted Craig on Monday called on Punjab Law Minister, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat.

He was accompanied by his Political Officer Ted Meinhover and political & economic specialist Sadaf Saad of Consulate General Lahore.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was skillfully fulfilling responsibilities assigned under Financial Action Task Force (FATF). "Punjab Government was also taking solid measures to combat international terrorism under FATF" he added.

Speaking on the new LG system, the minister said the newly introduced LG system would ensure transfer of powers to the grass roots level through its vast network of punchayats (village councils) in rural and Neighborhood Councils in urban areas.

He assured that the LG elections would be held in accordance with the schedule submitted before the Lahore High Court by the government.

Raja Basharat said, "Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was determined to establish South Punjab Province as sufficient funds had been allocated for this purpose in budget. "We are preferring human resources' development to ensure sustainable and purposeful development in Punjab", he maintained.