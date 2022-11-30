U.S Political, Economic Chief meets Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Political and Economic Chief (designated at US Consulate Lahore) Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco on Wednesday met with Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi at Civil Secretariat and discussed matters of mutual interest.

It was agreed to promote partnership in agriculture sector.

The Minister said that the US assistance in R&D would yield positive results to increase agri productivity while its cooperation in the new cotton seed would sufficiently increase cotton production.

The Agriculture Minister pointed out that reforms and process of digitization was being introduced in the agriculture sector. Steps were being taken at the government level to achieve better quality as well as higher production of crops, he concluded.

On this occasion, Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco said that America would carry out its assistance programme to fulfill the requirements of Pakistan in agriculture commodities and implements.