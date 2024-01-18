Open Menu

US Political Officer Meets PPP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Political Officer of the American High Commission, Robert Kane, met with the Additional Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Zulfikar Ali Bader at his residence, in which he discussed the current political and economic situation of the country and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Apart from this, the environment of general elections in Pakistan and the impact of elections on the country's development and prosperity were also discussed.

