- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jamal Shah
US President Advisor On Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan Calls On Minister For Culture Jamal Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of United States on Arts on Monday called on Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Culture Division
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of United States on Arts on Monday called on Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Culture Division.
During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the important role of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.
He said that through such exchanges people of both countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.
Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of the United States said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.
During the meeting, the Minister also offered Fateha on the sad demise of Shahid Ahmed Khan mother.
Later, the Advisor to the President of the United States on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan along with Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah visited Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial Building.
The Director General Department of Archaeology and Museum briefed the Advisor about the history of the Gandhara civilisation, various stupas, statues and other artefacts in the museum.
The Advisor is taken around the main Museum hall.
While recording his views in the comments book, the Advisor lauded the government of Pakistan for preserving historical sites.
Recent Stories
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
European stock markets, oil prices retreat
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operation4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera4 minutes ago
-
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera4 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab7 minutes ago
-
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS7 minutes ago
-
Mazda crushed passerby to death7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho7 minutes ago
-
Legal action underway against profiteers30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers30 minutes ago
-
Strict accountability being ensured in police dept: CPO30 minutes ago
-
20-bedded Nursery ward established at 'Women hospital'40 minutes ago