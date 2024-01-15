Open Menu

US President Advisor On Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan Calls On Minister For Culture Jamal Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jamal Shah

Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of United States on Arts on Monday called on Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Culture Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of United States on Arts on Monday called on Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Culture Division.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the important role of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He said that through such exchanges people of both countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.

Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of the United States said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.

During the meeting, the Minister also offered Fateha on the sad demise of Shahid Ahmed Khan mother.

Later, the Advisor to the President of the United States on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan along with Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah visited Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial Building.

The Director General Department of Archaeology and Museum briefed the Advisor about the history of the Gandhara civilisation, various stupas, statues and other artefacts in the museum.

The Advisor is taken around the main Museum hall.

While recording his views in the comments book, the Advisor lauded the government of Pakistan for preserving historical sites.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United States Jamal Shah Government Sad

Recent Stories

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

4 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

4 minutes ago
 PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

7 minutes ago
 264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

7 minutes ago
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

7 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

7 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

39 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan