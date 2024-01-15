US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jamal Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of United States on Arts on Monday called on Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Culture Division.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the important role of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He said that through such exchanges people of both countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.

Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the President of the United States said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.

During the meeting, the Minister also offered Fateha on the sad demise of Shahid Ahmed Khan mother.

Later, the Advisor to the President of the United States on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan along with Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah visited Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial Building.

The Director General Department of Archaeology and Museum briefed the Advisor about the history of the Gandhara civilisation, various stupas, statues and other artefacts in the museum.

The Advisor is taken around the main Museum hall.

While recording his views in the comments book, the Advisor lauded the government of Pakistan for preserving historical sites.