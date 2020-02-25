US President appreciates Pakistan’s efforts, offers mediation again on Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

Trump says he has good relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Pakistan has been making great efforts in fight against terrorism.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25thd, 2020) United States President Donald J. Trump has once again offered mediation over Occupied Kashmir, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a good human.

“Imran Khan is a good human and I have very good relations with him,” said US President Trump while answering a question asked by an Indian journalist who made an attempt to provoke him to make any statement against Pakistan.

“I once again offer mediation over the issue of Kashmir,” said the President. He said he talked much about Pakistan with Prime Minister Modi. He stated that Pakistan has been making huge efforts to combat terrorism. He said Narendra Modi is also in the favor talks with the Taliban.

During his press talk with the reporters, US President Trump appreciated Pakistan for fight against terrorism.

This is first time in the history of both countries that a US president has made good comment in the favor of Pakistan and lauded its role in fight against terrorism.

Trump also mentioned adventures of his military, saying that they ended Al-Baghdadi and eliminated Al-Qaida and other terrorists. He also expressed hope that the peace deal between the US and the Taliban would be finalized very soon.

“Modi and I discussed religious freedom in our meeting,” said Trump. “Modi is a strong man he can deal with it,” he stated. Answering to a question about travel ban on people in the US, President Trump said that there was ban on the people who were against the US.

He further said that Pakistan was doing work on Kashmir as Kashmiri people faced huge trouble for a long time.

About freedom of minorities, Modi apprised US President Trump about laws, espeicially discriminating laws against Muslims in India.

Over nine people have been killed and hundreds of others have injured due to ongoing protests against the Modi government for introducing anti-Muslim laws in India.