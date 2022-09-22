UrduPoint.com

US President Asks World To Help Flood-hit Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2022 | 11:56 AM

President Joe Biden has highlighted the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint) UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) United States President Joe Biden on Thursday brought to limelight the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and urged the international community to help flood-hit Pakistan.

President Biden expressed these words while addressing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A one third of the area of Pakistan has been badly affected by the recent monsoon rains which trigerred floods.

Over 1,500 people lost their lives,thousands of houses lost into floods while countless animals were swept away in some parts of southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The floods have left millions of people as homeless who are living in the open sky. The country has yet to brace for another worst situation after a disease outbreak in flood-ravaged areas.

PM Shehbaz has lauded the role of the US in addressing the issue of climate change and thanked the country for extending support to Pakistan in the face of the devastating floods, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The PM held a meeting with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

