US President Authorizes Resumption Of Military Training Program For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:02 PM

US President authorizes resumption of military training program for Pakistan

The state department says that the training program for Pakistan is being resumed in order to strengthen military to military cooperation for advanced US national security.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) The United States of America (USA) authorized resumption of the International Military education and Training Program (IMET) for Pakistan in order to strengthen military to military cooperation between both countries for US national security here on Saturday.

Through the Twitter Account, the state department tweeted: “To strengthen military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security, President Donald Trump authorised the resumption of International Military Education and Training (IMET) for Pakistan. The overall security assistance suspension for Pakistan remains in effect,”.

Just few hours after of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the announcement was made for military training program for Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, COAS General Bajwa and the top US diplomat discussed regional peace situation in aftermaths of Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani’s killing in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning.

