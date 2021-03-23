US President congratulates President Alvi on Pakistan Day

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi and the Pakistani nation on Pakistan Resolution Day, vowing to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

The US President said that regional peace and prosperity was common goal and US-Pakistan partnership is based on it.

He expressed these worlds in a written letter to President Arif Alvi on Tuesday (today).

Mr. Biden said that the US and Pakistan would continue to work for peace in Afghanistan, address other challenges including COVID-19 AND climate change.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a truly Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.