US President Honors Pakistani Girl For Donating Cookies To Nurses And Firefighters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

US President honors Pakistani girl for donating cookies to nurses and firefighters

Laila Khan from Maryland has been recognized as American Coronavirus hero for caring about all those helping people during this global pandemic.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) A 10-year old Pakistani American girl scout was honored by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with other coronavirus crisis heroes for helping the people on the frontlines.

Laila Khan, 10, from Maryland was recognized as American coronavirus hero as she has donated cookies to nurses and firefighters.

Taking to Face, the US Embassy in Islamabad congratulated Laila Khan over getting award from the US President and the first lady at White House.

The embassy wrote: “Congratulations to 10-year-old Laila Khan, a Pakistani-American girl scout who lives in Maryland.

President Trump awarded her with a letter of recognition on May 15 during a ceremony honoring #coronavirus heroes.

Laila and two other scouts donated 100 boxes of girl scout cookies to local medical workers and firefighters, accompanied by personalized cards for them,”.

During ceremony, President Trump paid tribute to doctors, nurses and other medical staff for fighting against Coronavirus. The President also appreciated others who sent gifts to the doctors and paramedical staffers for being frontline heroes.

