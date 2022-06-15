UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden Discusses PAK-US Ties With Ambassador Masood Khan

Sameer Tahir Published June 15, 2022 | 11:03 AM

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

Joe Biden expressed his desire to enhance the PAK-US ties on a strong footing.

Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, paid a visit to the White House on Tuesday to meet with the US President Joe Biden.

During the discussion, US President Joe Biden underlined his resolve to carry Pak-US relations ahead on a strong foundation, according to a statement released by the Pakistani embassy.

Pakistani US Embassy tweeted "During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward."

Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington, D.

C. on March 25, 2022, and the US Chief of Protocol accepted his credentials the same day, designating him as "Appointed Ambassador."

President Biden formally received Ambassador Masood Khan's credentials on April 19, 2022.

Last month, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar announced that the Biden administration has accepted Sardar Masood Khan's appointment as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office White House Visit Same Washington, D.C. United States Sardar Masood Khan March April

Recent Stories

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

2 hours ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

11 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.