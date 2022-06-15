US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

Joe Biden expressed his desire to enhance the PAK-US ties on a strong footing.

Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, paid a visit to the White House on Tuesday to meet with the US President Joe Biden.

During the discussion, US President Joe Biden underlined his resolve to carry Pak-US relations ahead on a strong foundation, according to a statement released by the Pakistani embassy.

Pakistani US Embassy tweeted "During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward."

Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington, D.

C. on March 25, 2022, and the US Chief of Protocol accepted his credentials the same day, designating him as "Appointed Ambassador."

President Biden formally received Ambassador Masood Khan's credentials on April 19, 2022.

Last month, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar announced that the Biden administration has accepted Sardar Masood Khan's appointment as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States.