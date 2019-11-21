US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in release of two western hostages   

,

President Trump and PM Khan in their telephonic conversation reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work together to achieve their shared goal of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan’s efforts for smooth release of two hostages held by Talibans in Afghanistan.

According to statement issued by Prime Minister Office, US President Donald Trump appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for getting involved in the process for release of Professor Kevin King of the US and Timothy Weeks of Australia from the custody of Taliban.

“ President Trump has thanked Prime Minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitate this positive outcome,” read the press release.

It said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed bilateral and regional issues with him.

“It’s a positive development,” the release quoted PM Khan as saying. “It is a great pleasure for Pakistan that duo is safe and free,”.

PM Khan also assured President Trump that Pakistan would continue its efforts to ensure advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together for this shared goal of peace process in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, PM Khan welcomed release of two professors including Kevin King of the US and Timothy Weeks of Australia in Afghanistan.

In his twitter message, PM Khan appreciated all those who helped in recovery and releasse of two professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks who were held hostages by Talibans.

PM Khan said he was hopeful for better outcome of ongoing efforts of the international community to bring peace back in Afghanistan and eventually the sufferings of Aghan people would come to an end.

He also took credit for Pakistan for making efforts to ensure thier release.

“Pak has fully supported & facilitated this release as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict.”

In his tweet, he said, “We hope this step gives a boost of confidence to all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process.” PM Khan vowed that Islamabad will remain committed to facilitating the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

Local police said that at around 10:00 am two American University professors were released in Nawbahar district of Zabul province. They said they were flown out of Zabul by American helicopters. On other hand, three Taliban sources also confirmed that the hostages had been released. In return, the sources said the Taliban also demanded release of three persons in the custody of either the Afghan government or the US.