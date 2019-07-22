UrduPoint.com
US President Trump Receives Prime Minister Imran At White House

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived at the White House for one-to-one meeting with the US President Donald Trump followed by the delegation level talks to discuss the bilateral and regional matters

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived at the White House for one-to-one meeting with the US President Donald Trump followed by the delegation level talks to discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US at the invitation of the US President, arrived for the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.

As the prime minister arrived at the White House, the US President was there to receive him at the entrance. Both the leaders warmly shook hands before proceedings for the one-to-one and delegation level talks.

The honor guards of the White House saluted the prime minister who was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

