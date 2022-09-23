UrduPoint.com

US President Vows To Continue Helping Pakistan In Coping With Devastating Floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the US President for his message to the international community to the flood affected people and to support Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) US President Joe Biden has expressed the commitment to continue helping Islamabad in the wake of difficult humanitarian situation due to devastating floods in Pakistan.

He expressed this resolve during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York on Friday.

The meeting was held at the reception of world leaders participating in 77th session of UNGA hosted by Joe Biden.

He also thanked the people and the government of the United States for sending head of USAID to visit Pakistan and providing relief assistance.

President Biden expressed grief with the affected families over loss of human lives and the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the US President for expressing grief and sympathy with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

