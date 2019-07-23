US President welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump upon arrival at the entrance of White House in Washington on Monday.Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also accompanying the Prime Minister. Now, the one on one meeting between the two leaders is underway.