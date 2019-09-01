UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presidential Candidate Says India's Action On IoK Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:50 PM

US presidential candidate says India's action on IoK unacceptable

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :United States Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders while criticizing the revocation of Indian Occupied Kashmir's (IOK) autonomy, crackdown on dissent and communication blackout, said India's action was unacceptable.

"I am also deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmir's autonomy, cracked on dissent and instituted a communication blackout," the senator said while addressing the 56th annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America held in Houston, US.

He said the crackdown in the name of security was also denying the Kashmiri people access to medical care.

He said even many respected doctors in India had acknowledged that the Indian government imposed restrictions on travel which was threatening the life saving care needed by the patients in the IOK.

"India's action is unacceptable. The communication blockade must be lifted immediately, and the United States government must speak out boldly in support on international humanitarian law and in support of a UN backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people," Sanders told the conference which was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan via video link on Saturday.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Houston United States Government

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

1 hour ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

3 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.