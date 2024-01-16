US President's Advisor Shahid Khan Visits Taxila Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 08:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Advisor to the United States President on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan on Tuesday visited Taxila Museum.
Shahid Ahmed Khan is currently on a visit to Pakistan.
Talking to media persons, the US advisor said the aim of his visit was to explore ways and means to further enhance relations between the two countries in the field of art and culture.
Cordial relations already existed between the friendly countries for many decades and the US wanted to strengthening the same, he added.
Zaildar Ahsan Shah, Member Advisory board Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, expressed the hope that Advisor Shahid's visit would pave the way for improved US- Pakistan cultural relations.
The advisor also visited Gandhara Art Village and took keen interest in the art pieces created by local artisans especially with stone art.
