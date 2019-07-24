UrduPoint.com
US President's Mediation Offer For Kashmir Victory Of Pakistan Foreign Policy: Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:07 AM

US President's mediation offer for Kashmir victory of Pakistan foreign policy: Senator

Chairperson of the Senate Committee for Defense, Senator Walid Iqbal on Tuesday said that the United States President mediation offer for resolution of Kashmir issue was victory of Pakistan's foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Chairperson of the Senate Committee for Defense, Senator Walid Iqbal on Tuesday said that the United States President mediation offer for resolution of Kashmir issue was victory of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Expressing his views in a private news channel programe, Senator Walid Iqbal said that the American's leader mediation offer for addressing the core issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan, would help bring peace in the region besides improving the relations.

Giving reference and importance of role of mediator, he said in the past, there had been Shimla, Tashkand and Run of Katch agreements and two world leaders had played significant role in holding parleys between the leaders of Pakistan and India.

He added the World Bank had also played its role in Indus Water Treaty that held in 1960, for normalizing the issue between India and Pakistan.

Senator further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan ongoing visit to US and meeting with President D Trump, would bring results in future.

To a question about peace in the region and US efforts to extricate itself from Afghanistan, he said that President of United States, had expressed confidence in the leadership of Pakistan.

He said US wanted the peaceful solution of Afghan issue for restoring permanent peace and prosperity in that region.

Meanwhile, Senator Javed Abbasi while appreciating the sense of realization and sagacity of US President, said that D Trump had apprised the world about the importance of Kashmir in South Asian region. He further stated that US President had established and endorsed that Kashmir was a flash point between India and Pakistan.

